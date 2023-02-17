Ohio ex-speaker ill, corruption trial pauses after big week
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — The racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges was cancelled again Friday due to illness. That gives jurors a long holiday weekend to mull striking new details revealed this week of the $60 million bribery scheme alleged by federal prosecutors. Lobbyist Juan Cespedes has pleaded guilty to his role and is cooperating. He testified about meetings where FirstEnergy Solutions delivered checks written to a Householder-controlled dark money group in exchange for nuclear bailout legislation. Jurors also heard secretly taped recordings of discussions of Householder’s use of the nonprofit to accept donations. Testimony resumes Tuesday.