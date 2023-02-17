North Korean leader brings daughter to soccer match

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has brought his young daughter to a soccer game celebrating the birthday of his father, her latest in a series of public appearances that have triggered debate on whether she’s being prepped for a future leadership role. The official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that the presence of Kim and his “beloved” daughter, known as Kim Ju Ae and believed to be around 10 years old, brought “joy and excitement” to Friday’s ceremonial game between staff members from the country’s Cabinet and the Defense Ministry. The event marked the sixth known public appearance of Kim Ju Ae, but the first that wasn’t overtly related to her father’s nuclear arms ambitions.

