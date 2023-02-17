Norfolk police charge mom of boy who brought gun to school

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk, Virginia, say the mother of a 6-year-old student who brought a handgun to school on Thursday has been charged in the incident. Norfolk police said in a news release Friday they responded to Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a student had a weapon in the school. When officers arrived, a handgun was turned over to police by school staff. No injuries were reported. Police have charged the student’s mother with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.