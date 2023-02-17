New this week: Hanks, Lambert, ‘Bruiser’ and ‘Snowfall’

This week’s new entertainment releases include the arrival of a new Dierks Bentley album, the unveiling of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset and Tom Hanks landing on video on demand as a despondent and ornery widower in “A Man Called Otto.” FX’s critically-acclaimed series “Snowfall,” about the crack cocaine boom in Los Angeles in the 1980s, kicks off its sixth and final season on Thursday and Netflix’s “Outer Banks” returns for its third season. In more music news, Adam Lambert offers his takes on some great past pop songs with “High Drama,” an album of covers of such hitmakers as Duran Duran, Bonnie Tyler and Culture Club.

