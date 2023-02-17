Lawsuit over school ban on Black Lives Matter shirts dropped

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — A lawsuit accusing a Georgia school district of discrimination by barring students from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts has been dismissed. A federal judge in Savannah dismissed the civil case Friday at the request of attorneys for students who filed the complaint. The lawsuit accused school administrators in Effingham County of a broad pattern of racial discrimination. The three unnamed student plaintiffs said they were prohibited from wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. to school events while white peers got to wear shirts with Confederate flags. The students’ attorneys said they are new to the case and plan to file a new version of the complaint later.

