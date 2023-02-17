Lawsuit is latest evidence of bogus ‘stolen election’ claims

More evidence is piling up that those who spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election knew it was false. On Thursday, the voting machine company Dominion filed court papers documenting that numerous Fox News personalities knew there was no evidence to support the claims peddled by Donald Trump and his allies, but aired them anyway. The same day, a special grand jury in Atlanta concluded there was no evidence of the fraud that Trump alleged cost him Georgia during the 2020 election. In December, the Jan. 6 committee disclosed that Trump’s top advisers repeatedly warned him that the allegations he was making about fraud costing him reelection were false.

