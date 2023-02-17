Floodwaters force WVa students to spend night at high school

Floodwaters in West Virginia forced some high school students to hold an impromptu slumber party. Schools in southern Lincoln County were dismissed two hours early Thursday because of high water. But some roads became impassable, forcing students of Lincoln County High School in the town of Hamlin to stay put. Photos on the school’s Facebook page showed students eating pizza, playing board games in the cafeteria and tossing a football in the gymnasium. School officials said they would feed the students breakfast Friday and then bring them home. Classes in Lincoln and nine other southern counties were canceled Friday after nearly 3 inches of rain fell in some places.

