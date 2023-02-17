Europe’s youngest country Kosovo now 15, but problems endure

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Europe’s youngest country, Kosovo, on Friday launched festivities for the 15th anniversary of its independence from neighboring Serbia with a military parade, wreath-laying ceremonies and a special Parliament session. But the celebrations are overcast by revived tension with Serbia, despite yearslong Western efforts to reconcile the former foes. Both want into the European Union, and have been told they must first overcome their differences. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Friday that Kosovo’s prime minister and Serbia’s president would meet in Brussels on Feb. 27.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

