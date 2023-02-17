Environmental officials monitoring reports of falling soot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality. In a statement, the department said monitors had not been able to determine any single source that would have created the particles. The department says there were reports of moderate amounts of fine particles in the air from air-quality monitors in the Northeast. Meanwhile, New York officials say they’re investigating reports of an unusual odor in the Hudson Valley.

