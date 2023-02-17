Australian governments agree funding split for 2032 Olympics

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The federal and the Queensland state government in Australia have agreed on an almost 50-50 funding split to build or revamp venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. The total spend is estimated at 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion). Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Queensland state capital Friday to make the formal announcement. Albanese said in a radio interview that the venues would leave a legacy for the region and “Queensland is such a fantastic tourist destination and this will really showcase the state.” The International Olympic Committee in July 2021 awarded Brisbane and neighboring cities the hosting rights to the 2032 Summer Games.

