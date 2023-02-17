Bodies of 18 migrants found in abandoned truck in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Police in Bulgaria have discovered an abandoned truck containing the bodies of 18 people who are believed to be migrants who suffocated to death. The Interior Ministry said that according to initial information, the truck was carrying about 40 migrants and the survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. The truck was found abandoned along a highway near the capital, Sofia, on Friday. Authorities didn’t immediately give the nationalities of the passengers. Bulgarian media reported they all were from Afghanistan. While the deaths of Europe-bound refugees and asylum-seekers at sea are more common, the grim discovery in Bulgaria is not the first time groups of migrants have been found dead in abandoned vehicles.

