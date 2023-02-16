UK PM travels to NIreland amid hope post-Brexit deal is near

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is traveling to Northern Ireland to meet with local political leaders. This offers hope that the U.K. and European Union may be nearing a settlement of the post-Brexit trade dispute that has brought economic headaches and political turmoil to the region. Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris are making the trip Thursday as part of an effort to talk with people on all sides of the issue. Sunak’s office says the idea is to ensure any solution resolves “the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K.’s internal market.”

By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

