Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso police say a shooting at a Texas mall that killed one person and wounded three others began as a confrontation between two groups. Interim police chief Peter Pacillas said Thursday that the people in the two groups involved in the fight Wednesday at Cielo Vista Mall ranged in age from late teens to their early 20s. The shooting added to the dozens of people already killed this year in mass shootings across the United States. El Paso police said hours after the gunfire that two people had been taken into custody.

