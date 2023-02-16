Supreme Court removes oral arguments over Title 42 immigration policy from its calendar

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that it has removed a case concerning a controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 from its calendar.

The court gave no explanation for its action, but the Biden administration has already announced that the Covid-19 public health emergency that serves as a legal underpinning of the program is set to expire on May 11.

Earlier this month, the administration told the court that it believes the expiration will moot the ongoing case.

Arguments were set to occur on March 1.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.