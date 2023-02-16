Skip to Content
cnn-us-politics
By
Published 10:56 am

Supreme Court removes oral arguments over Title 42 immigration policy from its calendar

<i>Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>The Supreme Court on Thursday removed oral arguments over Title 42 immigration policy from its calendar.
AFP via Getty Images
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images
The Supreme Court on Thursday removed oral arguments over Title 42 immigration policy from its calendar.

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that it has removed a case concerning a controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 from its calendar.

The court gave no explanation for its action, but the Biden administration has already announced that the Covid-19 public health emergency that serves as a legal underpinning of the program is set to expire on May 11.

Earlier this month, the administration told the court that it believes the expiration will moot the ongoing case.

Arguments were set to occur on March 1.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-us-politics
cnn us politics
KEYT
national
politics
Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content