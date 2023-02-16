Stars attend memorial for punk designer Vivienne Westwood

LONDON (AP) — Fashion and music stars including Victoria Beckham, Stormzy and Kate Moss have gathered at a London cathedral to remember fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. Musicians Bob Geldof and Nick Cave, actors Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Redgrave and artist Tracey Emin were among mourners attending the private memorial service at Southwark Cathedral on Thursday. Figures from the fashion world included British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and designer Erdem Moralioglu. Many wore tartan, a fabric often used by Westwood in her designs, or bold tailoring in honor of the designer. Westwood died in December at the age of 81. In the 1970s she helped create the look of punk rock through her boutique on London’s King’s Road.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.