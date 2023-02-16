Romney, outspoken about his own party, weighs reelection run
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — After four years in Washington, Republican Mitt Romney has established himself as a rare senator willing to publicly rebuke members of his own party. But the Utah senator’s outspoken stances, along with his willingness to work with Democrats, have angered some Republicans in the deep-red state he represents and led them to cast about for someone to try to dethrone him in a primary race next year. The 75-year-old said that he hasn’t made a decision on whether to run for reelection in 2024 and doesn’t expect to until the start of summer.