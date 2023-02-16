READ: Fulton County grand jury releases report on Trump and the 2020 election

By CNN

Portions of a highly anticipated report by the Atlanta-area special grand jury on their investigation into former President Donald Trump‘s actions in Georgia after the 2020 election was released Thursday after a judge ordered the limited release earlier this week.

The report’s introduction and conclusion, as well as concerns the panel had about witnesses lying under oath, was made public.

Read the released portions of the report below.

