Oregon, a hotbed of extremism, seeks to curb paramilitaries

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Legislature is considering a bill that experts say would create the nation’s most comprehensive law against paramilitary activity. In recent years, the state has been a hotbed of extremist incidents, including a breach of the state Capitol and a takeover of a wildlife refuge. The bill would create civil remedies in court if armed paramilitaries interfere with another person who is engaging in an activity they have a legal right to do. And a court could block a paramilitary group from pursuing an activity if the state attorney general believes it would be illegal conduct. The measure also enables anyone injured by paramilitary activity to sue.

