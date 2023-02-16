Oil-rich Norway donates $7.4 billion in aid to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The parliament of oil-rich Norway has announced that the Scandinavian country is donating 75 billion kroner ($7.4 billion) to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package, making Norway one of the world’s biggest donors to war-torn Ukraine. In a video address to the 169-seat parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Norway for the donation. The party leaders on Thursday spoke afterward to express their support to the package. The socialist Red Party, which has eight seats, was alone in opposing the donation, because some of the money was earmarked for weapons.

