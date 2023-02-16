New Zealand cyclone fatalities reach 8; more deaths feared

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The death toll from New Zealand’s cyclone has reached eight with more than 4,500 people still unaccounted for four days after the nation’s most destructive weather event in decades brought widespread flooding, landslides and power outages. Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday and the level of damage has been compared to Cyclone Bola in 1988. That storm was the most destructive on record to hit the nation of 5 million people. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Friday that three more fatalities had been confirmed since Thursday and police feared for other missing persons. He says more than 4,500 people have been reported uncontactable. A team of officials is working to narrow that list down as quickly as possible.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.