New board in place, US utility turns to clean energy study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new board majority picked by President Joe Biden for the nation’s largest public utility has announced a new study of clean energy adoption opportunities throughout the region’s economy. The Tennessee Valley Authority touted plans for the study with the University of Tennessee’s Baker Center for Public Policy during its board meeting in Florence, Alabama. The study follows a drumbeat of concerns that the federal utility is not meeting the Biden administration’s own power sector climate change goals. TVA expects the review to last 18 months. Environmental and renewable energy advocates are closely watching the board’s switch to a Biden-selected majority.

