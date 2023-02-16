Key developments in the aftermath of Turkey, Syria quakes

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency has raised the number of people killed in the Feb. 6 earthquakes to 36,187. NATO’s chief called it the worst disaster on the alliance’s territory. The revised death toll pushes the combined total from Turkey and Syria to 39,875. The figure is certain to increase further. The United Nations already has reported a death toll of about 6,000 for all of Syria, which is more than the figures reported by government authorities in Damascus and civil defense officials in the northwest. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported that a 17-year-old girl was rescued Thursday morning from the debris of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, a Turkish city located near the epicenter.

By TANYA TITOVA and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

