Jamaica’s anti-corruption agency focuses on prime minister

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is under scrutiny after an anti-corruption agency issued a lengthy report that suggests a potential conflict of interest involving him and contracts awarded to a construction company, some of which were not reported. The island’s Integrity Commission noted in its report issued Wednesday that it referred the case to Jamaica’s director of corruption prosecution. Holness released a statement saying has never exercised influence on any process for the award of contracts that he strongly disagreed with the commission’s findings for what he said was “regarding conflict of interest based on mere association.”

