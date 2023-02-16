Harris to join Western leaders at Munich Security Conference

MUNICH (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will join the leaders of France, Germany, the U.K. and dozens of others at an annual security conference in Germany, just before the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Harris is returning to the stage at the Munich Security Conference Friday a year after she warned, just days before the invasion began, that Russia was about to assault its neighbor. The White House says the vice president will lay out what’s at stake in the war and why it matters, to bolster the case for maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine for as long as it takes. Some Republicans in Congress are calling for an end to military and financial aid to Ukraine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.