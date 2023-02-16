Germany: Afghan brothers jailed for life for killing sister

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted two Afghan men of killing their 34-year-old elder sister because they didn’t agree with her lifestyle. The Berlin regional court on Thursday found the men, aged 28 and 24, guilty of murder for killing the mother of two in July 2021. Her body was later found in a suitcase buried near where the older brother lived in Bavaria. Judges sentenced the men to life imprisonment. German news agency dpa reported that presiding judge Thomas Gross said the men had sought to deny their sister the right to choose her own life and viewed her as “inferior” because she was a woman. The verdict can be appealed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.