Florida allows universities to help set up athlete pay deals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to allow universities to help set up endorsement deals for college athletes in the state. Florida was one of the first states to pass a law allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, but it didn’t allow people affiliated with universities to help secure endorsement deals. The new law signed Thursday lifts that provision to make Florida more competitive with other states that don’t have the restriction. The legislation passed unanimously through the House and Senate during a recent special session.

