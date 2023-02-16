Climate advocates urge World Bank overhaul as leader exits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading climate figures are urging the Biden administration to use the early departure of the Trump-appointed head of the World Bank as an opening to overhaul the powerful financial institution. David Malpass announced Wednesday he would step down this summer. That’s about one year short of completing the five-year term he was appointed to by President Donald Trump. Malpass had struggled to tamp down accusations that he was a climate-denier. His many critics had accused the World Bank of continuing to support fossil fuel projects and failing to move quickly enough to unleash funding for switching the world’s economy from oil and coal to solar, wind and other climate-friendly renewables.

