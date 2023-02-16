Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 3:01 pm

Boxer Gervonta Davis pleads guilty to hit-and-run charges

KEYT

BALTIMORE (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run that left four people injured in Baltimore, officials said. His case was scheduled for trial, but Davis entered a guilty plea instead. His sentencing is scheduled for May 5. Davis had just left a downtown Baltimore nightclub the morning of the crash. He was driving a 2020 Lamborghini when he ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota, then fled the scene with a female passenger when someone else arrived to pick them up, according to prosecutors.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content