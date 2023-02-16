Boxer Gervonta Davis pleads guilty to hit-and-run charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run that left four people injured in Baltimore, officials said. His case was scheduled for trial, but Davis entered a guilty plea instead. His sentencing is scheduled for May 5. Davis had just left a downtown Baltimore nightclub the morning of the crash. He was driving a 2020 Lamborghini when he ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota, then fled the scene with a female passenger when someone else arrived to pick them up, according to prosecutors.

