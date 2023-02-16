Biden hosts screening of film about lynching of Emmett Till

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a screening Thursday of the movie “Till,” about the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi. Till’s death helped galvanize the civil rights movement. Biden and his wife, Jill, were hosting actors, makers of the film and relatives of Till for the event in the White House East Room. The screening comes as one of Till’s Mississippi relatives moves forward with a federal lawsuit that seeks to force a Mississippi county sheriff to serve a recently discovered 1955 arrest warrant on the now nearly 90-year-old white woman who had complained about the young man.

