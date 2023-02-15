UK’s Labour Party says ex-leader Corbyn can’t run again

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Britain’s Labour Party says former U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who led the left-of-center party while it was stained by allegations of antisemitism, will not be allowed to run for Labour in the next national election. Keir Starmer said Wednesday the party had changed “and we are not going back, and that is why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.” Veteran left-wing lawmaker Corbyn was elected Labour leader in 2015 on a wave of grassroots enthusiasm and led the party to defeat in elections in 2017 and 2019.

