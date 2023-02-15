The Blonds close out NYFW in bejeweled, glitzy glamour

NEW YORK (AP) — The Blonds shined like gaudy, shimmering jewels in the label’s fall/winter debut, which closed out New York Fashion Week. The show was held on Wednesday evening at the Gallery at Spring Studios in New York. Colorful, glistening jewels set the tone for the night. One of the Blonds’ designers, Phillipe Blond opened the show with a dramatic runway walk debuting the first piece of the collection. The night was all about big hair, shoes and jewels and that’s exactly what Blond was wearing. Maye Musk, model and mother of billionaire Elon, was in attendance. Model and actor Dominique Jackson closed the night in a stunning diamond corset and white faux fur coat.

