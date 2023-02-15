Singing communist anthem, China seniors protest benefit cuts

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese seniors singing the communist anthem have protested in the city of Wuhan over benefit cuts in a rare sign of confrontation with the authoritarian state. The demonstration is the latest sign of economic pain caused by China’s now-abandoned “zero COVID” policy. The ruling Communist Party maintains strict control over the press, but videos and photos said to be of the protest spread on social media before censors took them down. While there is no indication of a nationwide movement, citizens have become more outspoken over the failure of local governments to deliver on social welfare promises. Falling birthrates have resulted in fewer workers to support retirees who were promised pensions and healthcare by the state.

