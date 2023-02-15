Report: Saudi Binladin Group fined over 2015 crane collapse

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A criminal court has imposed a $5.3 million fine on the Saudi BinLadin Group and sentenced seven people to prison over the collapse of a crane ahead of the 2015 hajj pilgrimage. The disaster killed more than 100 people. The Okaz daily reported Tuesday that the company was fined 20 million Saudi riyals, or about $5.3 million, for negligence and violation of safety regulations. It said three defendants were sentenced to six months in jail and fined 30,000 riyals ($8,000) and another four were sentenced to three months and fined 15,000 riyals. Okaz did not report the names or nationalities of the defendants. There was no immediate comment from the company.

