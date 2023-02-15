Party foul: Dem-led NY Senate rejects gov’s top judge pick

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats in control of the New York state Senate reversed course and held a floor vote in which they rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s chief judge nominee. The rejection Wednesday capped an extraordinary dispute between Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Senate over Hector LaSalle. Hochul picked LaSalle to head the state Court of Appeals and oversee New York’s judicial system. The vote marked the second time in a month senators rebuffed Hochul over her judge pick. The Senate rejected LaSalle’s nomination by a vote of 20-39. Earlier in the day, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to consider the judge’s nomination for a second time, this time sending it to the full Senate without a recommendation.

