North Korea’s Kim breaks ground for housing, farm projects

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un attended groundbreaking ceremonies for new housing and farming projects in the capital, Pyongyang. The projects are part of his push for domestic achievements as the country’s economic isolation deepens amid his defiant pursuit of nuclear arms. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim broke ground Wednesday for the construction of a huge greenhouse farm in the outskirts of the capital, Pyongyang. He also attended a ceremony marking the start of second-stage construction project to build 10,000 new homes in the capital. Top officials encouraged soldiers mobilized for the construction work to perform heroic feats displaying their devotion to the country and people.

