Multiple agencies respond to mall in El Paso after reports of shots fired, police ask people to avoid the area

By Sharif Paget, CNN

The El Paso Police Department has asked people to avoid Cielo Vista Mall after getting reports that shots have been fired in the food court.

“Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area,” EPPD said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.