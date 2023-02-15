Juan Felipe Herrera wins Frost lifetime achievement medal

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera is this year’s winner of the Frost Medal for lifetime achievement, with judges praising him for a “a poetic voice that is both deeply embedded and wholly original.” The 74-year-old Herrera is known for such collections as “Half the World in Light” and “187 Reasons Mexicanos Can’t Cross the Border.” He was poet laureate from 2015-17. Previous recipients of the medal, named for the late Robert Frost, include Wallace Stevens, Adrienne Rich and Sharon Olds.

