Jordanian FM visits Syria, promises more earthquake aid

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says Jordan’s foreign minister has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus. Ayman Safadi vowed Wednesday to continue delivering earthquake aid and work to find a political solution to Syria’s 12-year conflict. Safadi’s visit to the earthquake-hit country makes him the first Jordanian official to do so since the onset of Syria’s conflict in 2011. It marks a new thaw in relations between the two countries and more generally between Assad and the Arab world. Jordan’s King Abdullah II had called Assad last week to express Amman’s willingness to send humanitarian aid.

