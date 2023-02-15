Skip to Content
Israel approves law to strip Arab attackers of citizenship

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has overwhelmingly approved a law to strip Arabs convicted in nationalistic attacks of their Israeli citizenship or residency if they have accepted stipends from the Palestinian Authority. The decision could could potentially affect hundreds of Palestinian citizens and residents of Israel. Arab lawmakers and Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank condemned it as racist. The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority has long provided stipends to the families of Palestinians killed or imprisoned for attacks on Israelis. It considers these payments as  a form of welfare to needy families. But Israel says they reward violence and serve as an incentive for others to carry out attacks.

