George M. Johnson and Leah Johnson have 7-figure book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Two leading young adult authors have a seven-figure book deal to write a pair of novels centered on Black, queer characters. FSG Books for Young Readers announced Wednesday that George M. Johnson and Leah Johnson will write two romantic comedies, starting in 2025 with “There’s Always Next Year.” The story is set around New Year’s Day and tells of two cousins looking to get their lives, romantic and otherwise, back in order. George M. Johnson is the author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” Leah Johnson has written “You Should See Me In a Crown.”

