Feds preparing for trials in Breonna Taylor police killing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lawyers are set to discuss the federal case against a former Kentucky police officer who fired blindly into Breonna Taylor’s apartment the night she was killed. Prosecutors are trying for a second time to convict Brett Hankison for his actions during the 2020 search warrant raid. Attorneys are meeting to discuss the case at a status conference in Louisville Wednesday. Hankison was indicted on federal charges in August. He was acquitted in March of charges brought by state prosecutors for endangering Taylor’s next-door neighbors with the shots he fired.

