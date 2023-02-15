Bill to set annual remembrance for Marshall plane crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have given final passage to a bill that will set aside a day each year to remember the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. Seventy-five people were killed in a plane crash carrying Marshall University’s football team back from a game on Nov. 14, 1970. The bill establishes that Nov. 14 will be a ”special memorial day” in remembrance of the crash. Prior to the state Senate’s unanimous vote Wednesday, the chamber held a moment of silence for the crash victims. The rebuilding of the football program was the subject of the 2006 movie “We are Marshall” starring Matthew McConaughey.

