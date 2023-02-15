Agent honed in on Alex Murdaugh inconsistencies after deaths

In an interview two months after Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed, investigators zeroed in on inconsistencies in what Murdaugh told authorities about their deaths. The videotaped interview was played Wednesday in Murdaugh’s double murder trial. The discussion between the state’s chief investigator and Murdaugh backed up much of what the jury had heard about the case already in three weeks of testimony. Murdaugh said he wasn’t at the dog kennels near where his wife and son were killed when witnesses said they heard his voice there minutes before the killings. There were other gaps in his story. The court broke for lunch before the defense could cross-examine the agent.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.