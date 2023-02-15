Activists rally behind Missouri lawmaker cut off in debate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri faith leaders, activists and elected officials have accused the Republican-led House of silencing Black Missourians after leaders shut down a Black lawmaker’s speech. Dozens of protesters rallied Wednesday outside the Capitol. The demonstration came in response to House leaders shutting down debate and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as the St. Louis prosecutor. A Black St. Louis-area Democrat was discussing similar legislation in Mississippi when House leaders shut down debate last week. Some white Republican lawmakers said his speech had nothing to do with the Missouri legislation.

