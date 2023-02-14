Witnesses begin testifying in Guinea stadium massacre trial

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Witnesses and victims’ relatives have begun giving testimony as Guinea’s stadium massacre trial enters its second phase. A total of 11 defendants are facing murder charges in connection with the 2009 massacre that left 157 people dead. Among them is former coup leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara, who has testified that he was asleep at home when the violence erupted. On Tuesday, the brother of one of the victims recalled his final moments and the anguish of never recovering his body. Oury Bailo Bah told the courtroom he was on the phone with his brother El Hadj when he heard gunshots and screams in the background. He then could hear his brother running before the phone was dropped.

