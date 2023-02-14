UN chief: Rising seas risk ‘death sentence’ for some nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that even if global warming is “miraculously” limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), there will still be a sizable sea level rise. And Guterres said Earth is more likely on a path to warming that amounts to “a death sentence” for countries vulnerable to that rise. The U.N. chief spoke at the opening of a U.N. Security Council meeting on sea level rise, which was hearing from 75 countries. Guterres says that under any scenario, countries like Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands are all at risk, and mega-cities on every continent will face serious impacts.

