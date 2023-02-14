Ukraine seeks warplanes at NATO talks, allies fret over ammo

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine is again appealing to Western countries for fighter jets. But the United States and its NATO allies and partners are more concerned about Kyiv’s needs for large amounts of ammunition as the war approaches its one-year anniversary. Ahead of the meeting of the Ukraine contact group Tuesday, Ukraine made its requirements clear. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wants fighter jets. What NATO allies have on their mind, though, is how to keep up a steady supply of ammunition to Ukraine without depleting their own stockpiles. According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells each day, around a third of the daily amount that Russia is using.

