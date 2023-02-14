Sweden’s king to undergo planned surgery in heart area

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf will undergo a planned a surgical procedure through peephole surgery in the heart area. The palace said Tuesday that after the surgery, scheduled for Feb. 20, the 76-year-monarch will take a rest period, meaning his planned commitments this month and in early March will be pushed back to later this spring. The king ascended the throne on Sept. 15, 1973 and is the longest reigning monarch in Sweden. Later this year, the king will celebrate his 50 years on the throne. The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden. The monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

