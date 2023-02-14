Report: 8,468 perished trying to reach Europe since 2019

CAIRO (AP) — A global charity says more than 8,400 Europe-bound migrants perished at sea while attempting to cross the Mediterranean over the past four years. Save the Children said in a report Tuesday that about a .half million people crossed or attempted to cross the Mediterranean to Europe since 2019. The report says 8,468 people died or went missing in the Mediterranean. It accuses European countries of having “double standards” in dealing with Middle Eastern and African migrants and those who fled Ukraine over the past year. Save the Children says over 8 million migrants — 40% of them children — from Ukraine were allowed into Europe since Russia’s invasion of the country last February.

