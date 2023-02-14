Polish mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hospital officials in southern Poland say a Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets. The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow. Weighing between 710 grams and 1,400 grams (25 ounces and 49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine. The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.” Clarke and her British husband’s other children are aged between 10 months and 12 years, and include two pairs of twins.

